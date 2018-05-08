This Lexington County high school has the nation's second-best JROTC drill team

Airport HIgh School’s Army JROTC drill team finished second in the National High School Drill Team Championship last week in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Golden Talon drill team competed against the nation’s best JROTC teams from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard military branches.
Airport’s finish — as runner-up national champions — is the Lexington Two school's best finish at the annual All Armed Forces championship.
In addition to the overall second place finish, the team placed in several individual events, including a first place/national champion in Squad Exhibition w/Arms. Other finishes:
Second place: Platoon Inspection w/Arms; Duet w/out Arms
Third place: Platoon Regulation w/Arms
Fourth place: Duet Mixed w/Arms; Commanders Trophy
Fifth place: Duet Mixed w/Arms
Sixth place: Platoon Exhibition w/Arms, Duet w/Arms
Eighth place: Color Guard
Airport’s latest honor comes on the heels of a third in the nation finish last month at the 2018 U.S. Army JROTC National Drill Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. The Golden Talon team has received numerous other honors through the year in state, regional, and national competitions.
Golden Talon team members include Angel Anderson, Ah’Tyrie Anderson, Noah Anderson, India Candelerio, Hayden Compton, Victoria Dunbar, Autumn Farris, Brooke Farris, Marcus Gadsden, Makayla Glover, Kristina Hartley, Monaizha Isaac, James Jacques, Nathan Jeffcoat, Brandon Jones, Adam Mason, Ja’Shon Muller, Charles Robertson, Spencer Schwenker, Kansas Shaw, Jacob Skews, Rozella Waters, Joy White and James Whitehead. Harry Ferguson is the coach and adviser.
