Viral outbreak sickens 200 students at SC elementary school this week, official says

Hundreds of students were forced out of a South Carolina school Wednesday because of a viral outbreak.

A stomach virus spread through the student body at Chandler Creek Elementary School in Greer, wyff4.com reported.

Beth Brotherton, the Director of Communications with Greenville County School District, said 200 students were absent or sent home early from Chandler Creek, according to foxcarolina.com.

Kindergarteners as well as first and second graders have been the students the most impacted by the virus, Brotherton told wspa.com.

About 20 percent of the school's 975 students have been infected, according to Brotherton, who added that the students are "experiencing sudden, onset vomiting, but no fever," foxcarolina.com reported.