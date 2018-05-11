Retired astronaut, Columbia native to give USC his artifacts from space

Retired astronaut and Columbia native Charles Bolden will donate his personal archive to the University of South Carolina after speaking at the university's library on Monday.
Bolden is expected to speak at 10 a.m. at the Thomas Cooper Library on Greene Street to approximately 75 students from three area high schools, the university said in a Thursday news release. Those schools are: Lower Richland High School, Columbia High School and his alma mater, C.A. Johnson High School, the release said.
Bolden logged 690 hours in space and flew Discovery when it launched the Hubble Telescope, which scientists are still using to find groundbreaking new information. In 2009, former President Barack Obama nominated Bolden as the administrator of NASA. He was NASA's first African-American administrator and served in that position until 2017.
The university has not published a list of the items he intends to donate to the university, but the release said they will be on display at the Monday speech and will include artifacts he took into space.
Bolden is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.
Comments