These Midlands schools among the best in the state, national ranking says

Eight Midlands schools were ranked in the top 20 high schools in the state by U.S. News & World Report.
Spring Hill High, a magnet school in Chapin, was awarded the No. 3 spot, bested only by the Palmetto Scholars Academy and the Charleston School of Arts, both in North Charleston.
The ranking system, which considers measurable academic outcomes and how schools serve all students, compares schools across the country. To be placed in the state rankings, a school has to rank nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report's methodology.
Spring Hill was awarded a silver medal nationally, ranking 845 in the country, according to the ranking. It scored a 99 percent in both mathematics and reading proficiency.
The top five schools in the state include the following:
- Charleston School of the Arts, North Charleston
- Palmetto Scholars Academy, North Charleston
- Spring Hill High, Chapin
- Eastside High, Taylors
- Wade Hampton High, Greenville
Other midlands schools made the ranking, including the following:
6. Chapin High
13. Dreher High
16. Spring Valley High
17. Blythewood High
26. White Knoll High
29. Gilbert High
37. Pelion High
