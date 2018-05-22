Dutch Fork senior graduates with perfect attendance -- for 12 years

An Irmo teen is one of just 25 students in the state with perfect attendance during their entire school career, according to a statement from Lexington-Richland School District 5.
Michaiah Ross, a senior at Dutch Fork High, attended every day of school for 12 years, something she attributes to her mom encouraging her to go, according to the statement.
"Before I got to high school, I didn't think it was that cool, but now that I am about to graduate with no missed days ever, it's something I am proud of," Ross said.
Ross said going to school every day gradually got harder, especially in her senior year when she said "senioritis" set in.
She is the only student in District 5 with perfect 12 year attendance, according to the statement.
Ross will be attending the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in the fall to study broadcast journalism.
