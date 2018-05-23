Here's the replacement for Airport High principal who resigned after controversy

Lexington Two School District announced new principals Wednesday, including the one who will replace the Airport High School leader who resigned after his assistant's student sex scandal.

David Damm will replace Airport High School's interim principal Frank Jovanelly, who stepped in after Brad Coleman resigned during an investigation into an alleged relationship between his assistant principal Dawn Diimmler and a student.

Damm served as an interim principal at Gilbert High School in Lexington School District 1, according to a Lexington Two statement. Before that, he was an interim principal at Bookman Road Elementary.

The district is also welcoming three other principals, according to the statement.

▪ Andrew Drozdak will replace Dr. Cecil McClary as the principal at Cayce Elementary, according to the statement. McClary retired, but came to the district to open the new elementary school in the fall.

Drozdak is currently the assistant principal at Chapin Intermediate School in Lexington-Richland 5.

▪ Stephanie Hucks will be named the principal at Busbee Creative Arts Academy, according to the statement. She currently serves as assistant principal there, and will suceed Dixon Brooks.

Brooks is moving to the District Education Center.

▪ Jim LeBlanc will become principal at Saluda River Academy for the Arts, succeeding Tonya Fryer, according to the statement. Fryer is retiring from the district.

LeBlanc is currently the assistant principal at Springdale Elementary.