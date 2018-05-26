Pharrell Williams' organization summer camp comes to Richland One middle school

Students at W.A. Perry Middle School have a chance to have a "Happy" summer.
The middle school was the only location in South Carolina chosen to hold STEAMM summer camp, a program run by musician Pharrell William's charity From One Hand To AnOTHER Inc., according to their website.
The camp -- which focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and math -- will be held June 18 to July 26 on Mondays through Thursdays.
Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on science experiments, introduction to coding and financial literacy. They can also participate in dance, art, yoga and foreign language learning.
All Richland One middle schoolers can participate. The camp is free.
One Hand to AnOTHER was founded in 2008 by Williams to provide tools for success to children who may not be able to experience them otherwise, according to their website.
It's unknown whether or not Williams will make an appearance.
