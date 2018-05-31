Going to graduation at Colonial Life Arena? Leave these things at home

As high school graduation season kicks off, Midlands parents might be trying to think of the perfect gift to give their teen after the ceremony.
You might want to leave the gift at home; gifts, presents, gift bags and baskets were all listed as items not allowed in Colonial Life Arena, according to a list provided by Richland One School District.
Other festive items that made the list include flowers, confetti, noisemakers and balloons.
Here's the full list of things not to bring to a graduation at the arena:
- Laser pointers
- Fireworks
- Banner size posters
- Coolers or thermoses
- Professional cameras, extended lenses and other professional photography equipment
- Selfie sticks
- Beach balls and other inflatable items
- Water bottles and mugs
- Outside food and drink
- Large umbrellas
- Strollers
- Framed backpacks
- Glass bottles, aluminum cans or empty bottles of any kind
- Leaflets and brochures
- Aerosol cans
- Skateboards or roller blades
- Stools or folding chairs
- Animals
- Inappropriate attire
- Laptops, tablets and video cameras
All bags brought in to the area will be subject to search.
Comments