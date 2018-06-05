He missed his graduation after a snake bit him. So SC school brought ceremony to him

Being bitten by a venomous snake was bad enough.

Being forced to miss a once-in-a-lifetime milestone because of it seemed particularly unfair.

That's what happened when one South Carolina teenager found himself recovering from the dangerous encounter in the Intensive Care Unit of a Charleston-area hospital — with no way of being released in time to attend his high school graduation.

Marco Delph was "bummed" that he was not going to be able to attend West Ashley High School's graduation ceremony May 31, according to counton2.com. But his mother helped arrange the next best thing after a visit with the high school principal.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Graduation was coming to Marco.

West Ashley High School Principal Lee Runyon paid him a special visit in the hospital, according to a Facebook post by Marco's aunt, Teresa Noisette Lundy.

On the day of graduation, Runyon "declared Marco Delph a graduate of the class of 2018," Lundy wrote in her post. "Congratulations to Marco Delph get well soon! Hugs and kisses!"





Lundy's post included a picture of Runyon presenting Marco with his diploma, while the graduate lies in his hospital bed wearing a tassel, cap and gown.

Jennifer Osteen, a member of the District 10 Constituent School Board that oversees West Ashley schools, shared a similar post on Facebook.





She praised Runyon for going to the hospital to hold a special graduation ceremony, and wrote Marco "was missed at the commencement ceremonies this morning. Congratulations to Marco and best of luck in the future!"

Marco said he was moved by Runyon's gesture, according to counton2.com, which reported that the teenager is expected to make a full recovery from the snakebite. He has already moved out of the ICU.