South Carolina Forestry Commission

Environment

Smoke in Columbia sky isn’t a cause for concern, it’s a prescribed burn

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 3:30 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

If you notice hazy or smoky skies Monday, there is an explanation.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is conducting a 19-acre prescribed burn in north central Columbia, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The burn is taking place off Winterwood Road between Hwy 215 and Heyward Brockington Road, according to the SCFC.

The SCFC says there is no immediate fire danger to residents or structures. As a precaution, two SCFC fire engines and a bulldozer are on scene.

The weather is expected excellent ventilation, but residents might notice more smoke than usual for the rest of the afternoon, according to the SCFC.

