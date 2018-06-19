Coast Guard called to rescue men stranded on a beach after their boat capsized

Three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard Tuesday after their boat capsized, leaving them stranded on a beach.

A helicopter crew rescued the men, whose vessel capsized near St. Catherines Island, Ga., according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard reported it learned about the men in peril after watchstanders at their Charleston facility were called at 12:45 p.m. by a good Samaritan who saw the capsized boat while flying his plane.

A helicopter crew in the area based out of Air Station Savannah responded in less than 15 minutes, and located the stranded men by 1:05 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

Two of the men were immediately rescued, while the Coast Guard reported that one helicopter crew member remained on the beach with the third distressed boater, before the helicopter returned for them. The boaters were taken to Hunter Army Airfield and were met by EMS.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues three boaters after their vessel capsized Tuesday, June 19, 2018, near St. Catherines Island, Georgia. The boaters were transported to Hunter Air Force Base where EMS was waiting. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah

No injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard.

The cause of the vessel capsizing is under investigation.