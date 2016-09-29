Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy exercises with Fort Jackson soldiers

Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy joined soldiers in their second week of training for PT during his visit to Fort Jackson Thursday. Murphy came to get a first-hand look at various aspects of Basic Combat Training. This will be Murphy's first visit to Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army's largest and busiest training center, since he was appointed as the 32nd Under Secretary of the Army and Chief Management Officer (CMO) by President Obama on Jan. 4, 2016.