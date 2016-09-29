Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy exercises with Fort Jackson soldiers

Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy joined soldiers in their second week of training for PT during his visit to Fort Jackson Thursday. Murphy came to get a first-hand look at various aspects of Basic Combat Training. This will be Murphy's first visit to Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army's largest and busiest training center, since he was appointed as the 32nd Under Secretary of the Army and Chief Management Officer (CMO) by President Obama on Jan. 4, 2016.
Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Military News

The Wall That Heals on display in Blythewood for Memorial Day

The Wall that Heals is on display in Blythewood at DOKO Meadow Park over the Memorial Day weekend. On Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) unveiled the half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is designed to travel to communities throughout the United States. Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has visited more than 400 cities and towns throughout the nation, spreading the Memorial's healing legacy to millions. (Video by Tim Dominick)

Military News

Fort Jackson holds mass casualty exercise

Fort Jackson tested their ability to respond to multiple simulated incidents with a comprehensive exercise that included security elements and emergency services from Fort Jackson and the local community responding to multiple simulated incidents. Simulated casualties were transported by emergency vehicles to several area hospitals as part of the exercise.

Editor's Choice Videos