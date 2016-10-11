Photos: Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort after Matthew

The VMFAT501 squadron returned to the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort after leaving the area for safe haven before Hurricane Matthew hit the coast. The station had minor damage most of the it consisting of downed trees. October 11, 2016
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The VMFAT501 squadron returned to the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort after leaving the area for safe haven before Hurricane Matthew hit the coast. The station had minor damage most of the it consisting of downed trees. October 11, 2016
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The VMFAT501 squadron returned to the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort after leaving the area for safe haven before Hurricane Matthew hit the coast. The station had minor damage most of the it consisting of downed trees. October 11, 2016
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The VMFAT501 squadron returned to the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort after leaving the area for safe haven before Hurricane Matthew hit the coast. The station had minor damage most of the it consisting of downed trees. October 11, 2016
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The VMFAT501 squadron returned to the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort after leaving the area for safe haven before Hurricane Matthew hit the coast. The station had minor damage most of the it consisting of downed trees. October 11, 2016
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The VMFAT501 squadron returned to the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort after leaving the area for safe haven before Hurricane Matthew hit the coast. The station had minor damage most of the it consisting of downed trees. October 11, 2016
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The VMFAT501 squadron returned to the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort after leaving the area for safe haven before Hurricane Matthew hit the coast. The station had minor damage most of the it consisting of downed trees. October 11, 2016
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com