Photos: SC Air National Guard homecoming

Na'la Duckett holds tight to her dad, Javlon, after he returned from South Korea. The South Carolina Air National Guard welcomed home approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets currently deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea. October 19, 2016
Tim Dominick
Families and friends greeted their South Carolina Air National Guard member as they returned from South Korea. The Guard welcomed home approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets currently deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea. October 19, 2016
The Barrett family from Florence were on hand to welcome their dad and husband as he returned from South Korea. The South Carolina Air National Guard welcomed home approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets currently deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea. October 19, 2016
Jaydon Bennett, 3, was jumping for joy because his dad, Terry, was returning from South Korea. The South Carolina Air National Guard welcomed home approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets currently deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea. October 19, 2016
Ben Craven's family and friends were at McEntire ANG base to greet him as he returned from South Korea. The South Carolina Air National Guard welcomed home approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets currently deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea. October 19, 2016
Abbi Craven, of Columbia, greets her husband, Ben, as he returned from South Korea. The South Carolina Air National Guard welcomed home approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets currently deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea. October 19, 2016
Zachary and Dylan Fuge greeted their dad, Mark, as he returned from South Korea. The South Carolina Air National Guard welcomed home approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets currently deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea. October 19, 2016
The Duckett family welcomed Javlon Duckett as he returned from South Korea. From left, wife Bacara, daughter Na'la, father John and mother Barbara. The South Carolina Air National Guard welcomed home approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets currently deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea. October 19, 2016
