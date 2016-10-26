Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer features Fort Jackson

The film is about Desmond Doss, played by Andrew Garfield, a soldier who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in spite of objecting to killing anyone in World War II because of his personal beliefs as a Seventh-day Adventist. Doss was inducted into the Army at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C. on April 1, 1942, and he was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Okinawa, where he saved 75 without firing or carrying a gun. Courtesy of Lionsgate Film Release: 11/04/2016

Salute from the Shore: F-16s, C-17 fly over on July 4

Beachgoers at a packed Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island were in perfect position take in the annual Salute from the Shore on Monday, July 4, 2016. Two F-16 fighter jets and a C-17 transport plane from Charleston Air Force Base roared over Coligny around 1:45 p.m., with onlookers applauding and waving American flags, saluting the country's real heroes. Josh Mitelmanjmitelman@islandpacket.com

The Wall That Heals on display in Blythewood for Memorial Day

The Wall that Heals is on display in Blythewood at DOKO Meadow Park over the Memorial Day weekend. On Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) unveiled the half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is designed to travel to communities throughout the United States. Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has visited more than 400 cities and towns throughout the nation, spreading the Memorial's healing legacy to millions. (Video by Tim Dominick)

Shaw Air Expo 2016 Practice

Preparations and practice was held Friday for the Shaw Air Expo and open house, "Thunder Over the Midlands," on May 21-22 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.The air expo includes demonstrations by the Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force precision-flying demonstration team, and the Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team.

Fort Jackson holds mass casualty exercise

Fort Jackson tested their ability to respond to multiple simulated incidents with a comprehensive exercise that included security elements and emergency services from Fort Jackson and the local community responding to multiple simulated incidents. Simulated casualties were transported by emergency vehicles to several area hospitals as part of the exercise.

