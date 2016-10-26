Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer features Fort Jackson

The film is about Desmond Doss, played by Andrew Garfield, a soldier who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in spite of objecting to killing anyone in World War II because of his personal beliefs as a Seventh-day Adventist. Doss was inducted into the Army at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C. on April 1, 1942, and he was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Okinawa, where he saved 75 without firing or carrying a gun. Courtesy of Lionsgate Film Release: 11/04/2016