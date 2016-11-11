Saturday Yellow Ribbon ride honors fallen Vietnam War vets from South Carolina

Of the 170,000 South Carolinians deployed to Vietnam between 1956 and 1975, 982 did not come home.
On Saturday, November 12, the South Carolina Military Museum honors the state’s fallen Vietnam era veterans with a Yellow Ribbon motorcycle ride and BBQ.
Riders will assemble at 10:00 a.m. at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia for the 11 a.m. parade. The parade will end up at the South Carolina Military Museum at 1 National Guard Road near Williams-Brice Stadium.
The first 982 riders will be given a yellow ribbon with the name of one of the state’s fallen to carry to the end of the parade. At the parade’s end, the 982 ribbons will be placed in a locker and delivered to the SC Military Museum for display, the organizers said.
A cookout and film will follow the ceremony.
This year’s Yellow Ribbon ride honors South Carolina natives who died in Vietnam. Next year, all vets from that era will be honored, the organizers said.
Riders are asked to register with a minimum donation of $10 at welcomehometocarolina.com.
Comments