Honoring a Midlands war hero

Five Points leader and Retired Air Force Colonel and prisoner of war Jack Van Loan is honored with statue on new plaza in Five Points.
Retired Air Force Col. and prisoner of war, Jack Van Loan, with his wife, Linda Van Loan, was honored during a ceremony in Five Points. A statue of Van Loan as he appeared after 6 years as a P.O.W. and a depiction of the prison camp where Van Loan was held where unveiled in Centennial Plaza. A water feature will be added to the park in the coming weeks. November 11, 2016
Audrey Katona, 6, boosts her sister, Ava Katona, 9, to see inside the cell window in the display at Centennial Plaza in Five Points. Retired Air Force Col. and prisoner of war, Jack Van Loan, was honored during a ceremony in Five Points. A statue of Van Loan as he appeared after 6 years as a P.O.W. and a depiction of the prison camp where Van Loan was held where unveiled in Centennial Plaza. A water feature will be added to the park in the coming weeks. November 11, 2016
Retired Air Force Col. and North Vietnamese prisoner of war Jack Van Loan was honored Friday during a ceremony in Five Points.
Comments