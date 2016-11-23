Photos: Thanksgiving at Fort Jackson

Recruits at Fort Jackson file in for their Thanksgiving meal during a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Jackson. For many, the holiday is their first away from their families so the staff makes it special by serving the meal and including extras like dessert and shrimp. November 23, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Recruits at Fort Jackson file in for their Thanksgiving meal during a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Jackson. For many, the holiday is their first away from their families so the staff makes it special by serving the meal and including extras like dessert and shrimp. November 23, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Recruits at Fort Jackson file in for their Thanksgiving meal during a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Jackson. For many, the holiday is their first away from their families so the staff makes it special by serving the meal and including extras like dessert and shrimp. November 23, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Recruits at Fort Jackson file in for their Thanksgiving meal during a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Jackson. For many, the holiday is their first away from their families so the staff makes it special by serving the meal and including extras like dessert and shrimp. November 23, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Recruits at Fort Jackson file in for their Thanksgiving meal during a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Jackson. For many, the holiday is their first away from their families so the staff makes it special by serving the meal and including extras like dessert and shrimp. November 23, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Recruits at Fort Jackson file in for their Thanksgiving meal during a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Jackson. For many, the holiday is their first away from their families so the staff makes it special by serving the meal and including extras like dessert and shrimp. November 23, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Fort Jackson base commander Maj. Gen. John "Pete" Johnson serves soldiers in basic training during a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Jackson. As the holiday is many recruits first away from home, the staff make it special by serving a traditional holiday feast. November 23, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Recruits at Fort Jackson file in for their Thanksgiving meal during a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Jackson. For many, the holiday is their first away from their families so the staff makes it special by serving the meal and including extras like dessert and shrimp. November 23, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com