Soldiers revel in early Thanksgiving meal, head home to be with families

Hundreds of soldiers at Fort Jackson got their Thanksgiving turkey a day early at the Army’s largest training post.
The soldiers in basic and advanced training were treated to more than 2,600 pounds of turkey, 2,300 pounds of ham and more than 1,000 pies. Eggnog, dressing, cranberry sauce and giblet gravy also were among the offerings.
Other soldiers will enjoy the traditional Thursday holiday, but Wednesday’s dinner allowed some trainers and soldiers to spend the holiday with their families.
Following a longtime Army tradition, the meal is being served by the soldiers’ commanders and senior non-commissioned officers.
