Military News

December 17, 2016 8:23 PM

In memory of the veterans

Every headstone at Columbia’s Fort Jackson National Cemetery – roughly 4,500 – was dressed with a holiday wreath Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America. The annual program honors veterans during the holidays.

