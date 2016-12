The Wall that Heals is on display in Blythewood at DOKO Meadow Park over the Memorial Day weekend. On Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) unveiled the half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is designed to travel to communities throughout the United States. Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has visited more than 400 cities and towns throughout the nation, spreading the Memorial's healing legacy to millions. (Video by Tim Dominick)