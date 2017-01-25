Four unclaimed veterans find final resting place in Florence

Four unclaimed Army veterans were laid to rest Wednesdayafternoon during a funeral with full military honors at the Florence National Cemetery courtesy of the “Missing in America Project.”
Missing in America Project is a nonprofit organization that helps find, identify and inter the unclaimed remains of American soldiers. Since its inception in 2007, the organization has found and identified the remains of more than 3,000 veterans across the United States.
On Wednesday, the organization held a ceremony at Florence National Cemetery honoring four unclaimed Army veterans: Cpl. James E. Hunt, Cpl. Jose Alberto Garza, Specialist 4 Anthony Carabino and Specialist 4 Curtis William Cosby. The four honorably discharged veterans who served in World War II and Vietnam are from Charleston and Horry counties, as confirmed by coroners of those counties.
The men have no family members to see they are given final honors, which qualifies them to be a part of the Missing in America Project. More than 40 people attended the service, including members of the Florence Veterans Honor Guard, Myrtle Beach and Florence Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders, Rolling Thunder and the Army National Guard.
The service began with an escort from Aynor to the Florence National Cemetery, where members of the Patriot Guard Riders carried the cremains from the transport vehicle to the service area. The cremains were accompanied by folded American flags which were given to members of the Patriot Guard Riders who represented the fallen soldiers’ family members during the ceremony.
The ceremony was treated as any other armed forces funeral, which includes full military honors and a conclusion with the sounding of taps. Larry Truax, the assistant state coordinator for the Missing In America Project, is an Army veteran himself and said he want the unclaimed veteran to have the same funeral processions as any other soldier.
“We just want to make sure we give them the honor and respect they deserve today,” Truax said. “I know it’s important to them, but they can’t speak so I’ve got to do that for them.”
Truax finds these unclaimed soldiers through county coroners’ offices, who have had unclaimed soldier cremated remains stored sometimes for years. Carolyn Howard, director of the Florence National Cemetery, has held dozens of ceremonies with the Missing in America Project since 2012. Howard, who has a staff filled with veterans, said this project holds a special place in her heart.
“We want to lay to rest our soldiers with dignity and honor,” Howard said. “They don’t deserve to be forgotten. They deserve to be laid to rest and taken care of and this is the place where we’ll do that.”
For more information about the Missing in America project, visit www.miap.us.
