46 years later, Columbia family seeks information on missing Vietnam soldier

On March 31, 1971, Sgt. 1st Class James Salley Jr. was working with South Vietnamese troops and assisting an American artillery battalion at Forward Observation Base 6, a steaming, mountainous jungle post near the border of South Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Salley, a career soldier for nearly two decades, had volunteered for a second tour in Vietnam rather than his scheduled posting in Germany because in combat he would have a better chance of being promoted to master sergeant. But just two months into his tour, FOB 6, located near the confluence of vital enemy supply lines, was overrun by North Vietnamese troops.
Salley, a native of Denmark in South Carolina who raised his family in Columbia, was taken prisoner of war and later listed as missing in action after possibly dying of malaria and being buried in a remote grave beside a jungle trail. But no one has been able to say for sure. One fellow prisoner said he thought he saw Salley’s partially buried body, but he couldn’t be certain.
“We never had a funeral,” said Salley’s son Larry, who received the news on Easter Sunday as a 9-year-old with his older brother, James III, and mother, Rosanna. “You always say, ‘Maybe he is still with us.’ ”
On Saturday, about 140 families of service members missing in action will gather in Charleston to meet with officials of the U.S. Department of Defense’s POW/MIA accounting office. It is one of eight such meetings to be held around the country this year.
The events are designed to inform family members of the U.S. government’s worldwide efforts to account for those still missing, and to provide a setting to discuss in detail the latest information available about specific service members.
“It gives us a chance to get face time with the families,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford from the agency’s offices in Hawaii. “They can sit with someone and get more information on a personal level.”
At the conference, speakers will include senior agency officials, experts and scientists who work in the wide range of tasks associated with the POW/MIA mission. During the meetings, there are formal presentations, question-and-answer sessions, as well as the one-on-one discussions between government officials and family members.
Two briefings are also held annually in the Washington, D.C., area. One is for Vietnam War families and the other is for Korean and Cold War families.
The search for MIAs stretches back to World War II, which resulted in about 73,000 missing service members left in the jungles of Asia, the beaches of the Pacific, in wrecks at the bottoms of oceans and across Europe and Africa.
In total, from World War II to Iraq and Afghanistan, 82,593 U.S. service members are listed as missing in action, including 872 from South Carolina.
The process of recovering those remains is part detective work, part diplomacy, part archeological dig and part honor guard, Ford said.
“We spend a lot of time in the investigative process,” she said. “We go through documents, do interviews and send out small teams (to scout locations) before doing an archeological dig. It takes us all over the world, and it takes hundreds of people to conduct this mission.”
She added the agency acts with all branches of the service and many civilian contractors, particularly archeologists.
Finding remains can be a long, grueling process, “but we also get to see the families reintroduced to their service member that is lost. That’s the most rewarding part, to be able to talk to the families and share their stories.”
For the Salley family, that process has been a 46-year journey that began that Easter afternoon in 1971.
Rosanna Salley, now 83, spent years writing letters to Congress and the Defense Department, working through the American Red Cross, the Veteran’s Administration, and now the Accounting Agency.
“Over the years, I thought he was probably out there somewhere,” said Rosanna Salley, who plans to attend today’s meeting in Charleston along with her son, Larry. “But I finally asked, if he were buried, would they be able to find his body? But with the climate and terrain there, they thought it would be impossible.”
But Larry Salley, an administrator at Benedict College, added: “There is always that level of uncertainty.”
If You’re Going
What: Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency briefing
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd.
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. registration, program at 9 a.m., breakout sessions 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Missing in Action from South Carolina
World War II – 724
Korea Conflict – 116
Vietnam War – 32
