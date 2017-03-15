Military News

March 15, 2017 7:57 PM

Former Shaw AFB officer court-martialed

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The former vice commander of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force base was court-martialed Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography.

Col. William R. Jones pleaded guilty to “wrongfully possessing images and videos of child pornography,” the the wing said in a news release.

Jones was relieved of duty as vice commander in February, 2016. A command pilot and instructor, he became vice commander of the 20th Fighter Wing in 2014.

The sentencing phase of Jones’ court-martial is still ongoing, the release stated.

