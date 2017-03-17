Former Shaw AFB vice commander sentenced for child porn

A military judge sentenced the former vice-commander of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base to 12 months in the brig and dismissal from the service.
The sentence means Jones is dishonorably discharged from the Air Force and loses “substantially all benefits administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Air Force,” 1st Lt. Alannah Staver of the 20th wing said in an email.
The sentencing on Friday followed the court-martial earlier in the week where Col. William R. Jones pleaded guilty to “wrongfully possessing images and videos of child pornography,” a violation of Article 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the wing said in a news release.
Jones chose a trial before a military judge instead of a jury, the wing said in a news release about the sentencing.
Jones was relieved of duty as vice commander in February, 2016. A command pilot and instructor, he became vice commander of the 20th Fighter Wing in 2014.
