Report: Military adds $24.1 billion annually to SC economy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Rock Hill veteran Mary Phillips Gettys receives national honor Pause 2:15 Muschamp likes spring progress but still has areas of concern 0:25 A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island 0:50 Potholes cause major damage to South Carolina drivers 2:25 The road to the 2019 Final Four runs through Columbia 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 0:32 How Blaze cooks pizzas in 180 seconds 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:15 Eggstravaganza 3:14 Jake Bentley talks fashion and yoga Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Fort Jackson graduated its latest group of basic trainees on Thursday, three days before the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The fort also is observing its 100th birthday this year. As part of The State's coverage of the fort's centennial, we followed several members of this group of trainees as they prepared for and went through basic training. Paul Osmundson / posmundson@thestate.com