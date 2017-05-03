Jets and joint combat highlight SC Guard Air & Ground Expo ‘17

That noise you hear around Eastover this weekend will be the sound of freedom.
The South Carolina National Guard is holding its free Air & Ground Expo ‘17 this Saturday and Sunday at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Lower Richland.
The two-day event will feature both aerial and static displays and will be open to the public. The parking gates open at 8 a.m. both days with event gates opening at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies and demonstrations begin at 11:00 a.m.
The expo will feature demonstration of the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 and the U.S. Navy F/A-18 jet fighters among a host of vintage aircraft and stunt planes. The show will also present the U.S. Army Special Operations parachute demonstration team, the Black Daggers.
There will also be more than 100 ground displays of military equipment from past and present, as well as live music headlined by country music’s Michael Ray..
Each day’s show will culminate with a joint air and ground combat exercise by S.C. Guard soldiers and airmen, featuring six F-16 Fighter Falcon jets, two Apache attack helicopters, four M1 Abrams tanks, four M2 Bradley fighting vehicles, and two M109 Paladin artillery systems.
The expo is a way for the South Carolina National Guard to thank the community for its support, according to a news release announcing the event.
For more information, visit www.scguard.com or download the free SC Guard Expo app, available on iTunes and the Google Play store. Access Flickr and YouTube imagery by searching “SC Guard Expo.”
Comments