Two soldiers are shadowed against a backdrop during the annual Torchlight Tattoo ceremony that was held at Fort Jackson in 2009. TIM DOMINICK/tdominick@thestate.
Military News

May 22, 2017 9:39 AM

Retiring from the military? Study says SC is one of the best places to settle

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

Source: WalletHub

May is Military Appreciation Month, and South Carolina was recognized for being one of the friendliest states for military retirees.

WalletHub released a study Monday that ranks the Palmetto State as the fifth best state for military retirees. South Carolina follows Florida, Montana, New Hampshire and Wyoming, respectively.

The

South Carolina ranked No. 1 in “quality of life” ranking, as well as No. 10 for “econic environmetn” an d 27 in “health care”

South Carolina also ahd the highest percentage of veteran-owned businesses in the country,

