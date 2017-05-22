Retiring from the military? Study says SC is one of the best places to settle

May is Military Appreciation Month, and South Carolina was recognized for being one of the friendliest states for military retirees.
WalletHub released a study Monday that ranks the Palmetto State as the fifth best state for military retirees. South Carolina follows Florida, Montana, New Hampshire and Wyoming, respectively.
South Carolina ranked No. 1 in “quality of life” ranking, as well as No. 10 for “econic environmetn” an d 27 in “health care”
South Carolina also ahd the highest percentage of veteran-owned businesses in the country,
