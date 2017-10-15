A gofundme page set up to establish scholarship in memory of soldier killed in Fort Jackson incident

A gofundme page was started to create a college scholarship in memory of one of the soldiers killed in the recent incident at Fort Jackson.
Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, Tenn., was killed in the Oct.6 incident at Fort Jackson when he was hit from behind by a military vehicle that killed another soldier and left six others hospitalized.
The gofundme page says its goal is to keep Shrader’s memory alive by establishing a college scholarship in his honor.
“Ethan Shrader left a legacy that touched all of our lives. He was young happy vibrant soul that always offered help to anyone in need,” the description on the page said. “He dreamed from a young age to join the Army to fight and protect our country.”
The goal of the gofundme page is to raise $10,000 to award to a student or students at Shrader’s alma mater, Giles County High School in Pulaski, Tenn.
As of Sunday, $585 had been raised on 10 contributions. The page is accepting donations until December 2017.
“We will appreciate any donation no matter the amount! Please help us keep his memory alive,” the description on the page said.
Dale Shrader said his brother wanted to be a soldier from an early age.
“He loved his country and always dreamed of being in the Army,” Dale Shrader said of Ethan. “Even as a kid, he would dig trench holes and pretended to be a soldier. He really wanted to be a Green Beret and told us that’s what he was going to do in the military.”
According to the gofundme page, Shrader “died living his dream.”
Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, was also killed in the Fort Jackson incident.
Pvt. Emmett Foreman, of Daleville, Ala., and Pvt. Hannah New, of Carterville, Ga., remain hospitalized. A gofundme page was also established to assist New and her family.
Shrader and his fellow recruits – who were heavily outfitted in their gear – were hit as they were marching back to their barracks after a day of training.
The vehicle that struck them is a large covered pickup truck, known as a non-tactical utility vehicle, that was pulling a “water buffalo” tank. Such tanks, which can be large, supply water to troops in the field. The truck is used as a troop transport vehicle.
There is no evidence to show the collision was intentional or involved any off-post people. An Army accident investigation team from Fort Rucker in Alabama is leading the investigation, which could take six months to a year to complete and release, spokesman Chris Fletcher said.
The vehicle was being driven by a soldier, but a spokesman would not say if any disciplinary action has been taken.
A memorial service for Shrader and Ashcraft will be held at Fort Jackson’s Main Post Chapel Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Pvt. James Foster, of Macon, Ga., was treated and released from Palmetto Health Richland on Oct. 6; and Pvt. Alan Kryszak, of Clarksville, Tenn., was released Oct. 7.
Pvt. Benjamin Key of Livingston, Tenn., and Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr., of Laurel, Md., were treated and released on post.
Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military training facility. Up to 50,000 recruits are trained to become soldiers there each year, and another 20,000 or so other military personnel take advanced training, from chaplains to drill sergeants.
Staff writers Clif LeBlanc and Jeff Wilkinson contributed to this report.
