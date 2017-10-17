Photos: Soldiers killed in Fort Jackson crash are honored

Soldiers participate in final salutes for PVT Timothy Ashcraft and Ethan McKay during a memorial service at Fort Jackson October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. McKay and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base October 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
Soldiers participate in a memorial service for Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
Soldiers sit in pews during a memorial service for Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
at Fort Jackson on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC Photo by Columbia SC photographer Sean Rayford
A soldier salutes Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader during a memorial service for at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, left, and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., participate in a memorial service for Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin looks toward soldiers during a memorial service for Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
Soldiers honor Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader during a memorial service at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
People listen to Chaplain Samual Siebo during a memorial service for Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
Soldiers listen to a speaker during a memorial service for Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
Soldiers take their seats before a memorial service for Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
Items are displayed commemorating Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft and Pvt. Ethan Shrader before a memorial service at the Fort Jackson Post Chapel on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Shrader and Ashcraft were killed in an accident on base Oct. 6 involving a military vehicle and a troop formation.
