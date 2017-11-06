‘Unclaimed’ veterans will finally be laid to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery

Two previously unclaimed veterans will be laid to rest at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery shortly after Veterans Day.
None of the veterans’ family members will be present for the ceremony, so veterans groups will fill in, and the public is invited to attend the proper send off for these “heroes.”
The cremated remains of Army veteran Glenn Duncan Jr. and Air Force veteran Gregory Politte will be interred on Nov. 17, according to Steve Goulet, the commander of American Legion Post 193 in Chapin.
“There is no family to lay them to rest with the honor and dignity they deserve,” Goulet wrote in a news release Monday, adding several veterans groups will step up in their absence. “These two heroes (will) receive the honorable and dignified interment they deserve.”
The American Legion, Patriot Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, The Veterans of Foreign Wars and many other veterans from across South Carolina will participate, according to Goulet.
Little is known about Duncan, beyond the fact that he served his country when called upon to do so, Goulet said.
Sgt. Politte served in the Air Force for six years, overseas and in the U.S., according to Goulet. Politte’s brother, Nelson Politte, claimed him, but can’t be present for the 11 a.m. ceremony.
The veterans’ remains will be escorted to Fort Jackson National Cemetery from Post 193 by American Legion Riders and members of the Patriot Guard.
Post 193 Chaplain Richard Mullinax will officiate at the ceremony. An Honor Guard from the Army, Air Force and American Legion Post 71, in North Augusta, will provide full military honors.
This interment is being supported by veterans and community members from across South Carolina. Juveniles from the SC Department of Juvenile Justice built the urns and will also attend the service.
A proper, dignified sendoff
What: Interment of previously unclaimed veterans
Where: Fort Jackson National Cemetery
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 17
Notable: The public is invited to attend
For more information, contact American Legion Post 193 commander Steve Goulet at 803-732-9569.
