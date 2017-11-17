SC base mourns after airman’s sudden death

An airman in the Southeast died on duty, which was stunning because of his age.
Tech. Sgt. Michael Clardy, was 34 when he died Nov. 15 approximately 7:30 p.m. in his work center at Fort Gordon, a U.S. Army installation near Augusta.
Clardy was an Airman assigned to the 31st Intelligence Squadron, which is supported by the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter County.
Clardy was a mission manager. He served in the Air Force since Sept. 24, 2004, and was promoted to to technical sergeant in July 2016.
“This is truly a tragic time for each member of our squadron, having to say goodbye to a beloved colleague,” said Lt. Col. Andy Freeman, 31st IS commander. “This certainly weighs heavily on all of us, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fellow Airmen during this terrible time.”
This incident remains under investigation, according to Shaw Air Force Base, adding no foul play is suspected.
