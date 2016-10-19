Lottery

October 19, 2016 1:20 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-24-28-65-74, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(seven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Lottery

