Lottery tickets at the Wright Way on Rosewood.
Lottery tickets at the Wright Way on Rosewood. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Lottery tickets at the Wright Way on Rosewood. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Lottery

Would you run away to a tropical oasis if you won one of these massive jackpots?

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 02, 2018 06:30 PM

South Carolina is in the grips of freezing temperatures, but there’s potential for things to get hot. That’s because there are a pair of nine-digit lottery jackpots being played this week.

Lottery players have a chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars with Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, and again in Wednesday’s drawing for Powerball.

The winner of the Mega Millions jackpot could take home a $361 million annuity, or $225 million in cash. Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m., according to the South Carolina Education Lottery, which says the Palmetto State hasn’t produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner … yet.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in about 303 million. The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are slightly better, at about 1 in 293 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The top Powerball prize is currently a $440 million annuity, or $278 million in cash. Tickets for that game are also $2.

There have been seven Powerball winners in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Should South Carolina produce a nine-digit jackpot winner, it would be good news for the South Carolina Education Lottery. Last week, the SC Lottery didn’t pay winnings on one of its games because of a programming error.

The Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets were impacted on Christmas Day. The SC Lottery setaside$19.6million to cover potential claims while it continues to investigate the glitch.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina

    This is how ground water is pumped from the aquifer by Megafarmers in South Carolina. Pumping water from the aquifer is unregulated by the government in that part of the state.

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 0:59

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina
What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game
After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks 0:54

After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks

View More Video