Columbia SC winner takes home seven-digit sum after entering lottery

One lucky Columbia woman walked away $1 million richer after winning the South Carolina Education Lottery Thursday, according to a statement from the lottery.
The woman, who wasn't identified in the statement, waited before work to collect her winnings after finding out the night before she won.
The woman won after her non-winning ticket came out on top when she submitted it to the Lottery's Players' Club, according to the statement. Out of more than 545,000 entries, her ticket was selected for the Platinum Millionaire Second-Chance promotion.
She received the call Wednesday night, and didn't sleep a wink, she told lottery officials.
"I'm a simple person," she told officials. "This just means a more comfortable life."
Comments