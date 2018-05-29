Lottery tickets at the Wright Way on Rosewood. 1/11/16
SC lottery seeks lucky player who bought winning ticket in Sumter

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

May 29, 2018 09:55 AM

Some lucky player is walking around Sumter with a winning lottery ticket in their pocket.

A winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold in Sumter at the Mozingos Grocery on N. Main Street, according to a S.C. Education Lottery statement.

The winner, who has not yet been identified, can choose between receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives or a lump sum of $390,000, according to the statement. If they choose the lifetime payments, they are guaranteed to receive a check for at least 20 years.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028, according to the statement.

Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of his or her ticket and keep it safe until they're ready to claim their winnings.

