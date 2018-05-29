SC lottery seeks lucky player who bought winning ticket in Sumter

Some lucky player is walking around Sumter with a winning lottery ticket in their pocket.
A winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold in Sumter at the Mozingos Grocery on N. Main Street, according to a S.C. Education Lottery statement.
The winner, who has not yet been identified, can choose between receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives or a lump sum of $390,000, according to the statement. If they choose the lifetime payments, they are guaranteed to receive a check for at least 20 years.
The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028, according to the statement.
Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of his or her ticket and keep it safe until they're ready to claim their winnings.
