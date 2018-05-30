Holiday Cash lottery winners walking away with less than expected, S.C. Lottery rules

Players who thought they were going home with $500 after playing the Holiday Cash Add A Play lottery will be collecting a considerably less substantial prize: a refund for their $1 ticket.
After the South Carolina Education Lottery's computer system vendor, Intralot, had a programming error generating winning 9-tree tickets, the commission voted to only reimburse players, according to a lottery statement.
Tickets sold on Christmas 2017 between 5:51 p.m. and 7:53 p.m. contained nine trees, even though no ticket should have more than five identical play symbols. After an independent analysis, investigators found errors in the code used by the lottery's former vendor which should have been caught during product testing, according to the statement.
About 71,000 faulty tickets were produced in the two hour window, according to the statement.
According to South Carolina law, the $500 prize could not be payed out to people who purchased the faulty tickets.
To receive a refund, players should mail their original tickets to the S.C. Education Lottery before Jan. 7, 2019, including a name and a return address. The lottery will reimburse [postage.
