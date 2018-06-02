Here's why a big winner waited almost 5 months to cash in, SC Education Lottery says

After about five months of patiently waiting, a lottery winner came forward Thursday to collect his $300,000 winning.
Why did he wait so long? May 31 had a special meeting for him, he told the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The winner, who was not named in a lottery statement, won a top prize while playing Palmetto Cash 5 Jan. 12. From then, he kept his ticket, waiting to cash in until the special day.
"waiting was hard," he said, according to the lottery statement. "Every once in a while, I would get the ticket out and look at it to make sure it was still safe an still a winner.
The winning ticket, which matched all five number drawn, was purchased at the Gaz-Bah on Chestnut Street in Orangeburg. He also paid to power up his ticket, and a 3x multiplier was drawn, according to the statement.
The odds of winning $300,000 in that came are 1 in 1,606,214, according to the statement.
