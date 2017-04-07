Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile
Following a chemical attack on Syrian citizens by their own government, President Trump ordered a Tomahawk missile strike on strategic locations in Syria. The 59 Tomahawks cost the United State over $80 million dollars.
Credit: Sohail Al-Jamea and Natalie Fertig / McClatchy
