Macron projected to win French election over Le Pen

Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron was on the verge of defeating Marine Le Pen and becoming the president of France, according to projections based on preliminary results, in a campaign whose final days were marked by a vicious second-round debate and a hacking attack against Macron.
Macron captured about 65 percent of the vote, according to the projections from several French polling institutes, while Le Pen was at about 35 percent.
At 5 p.m. French time, the voter turnout stood at 65.30 percent, according to the Interior Ministry, lower than in the past three presidential elections. Lower turnout had been expected to benefit Le Pen.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. in smaller towns and rural areas, where Le Pen has stronger support. In larger cities such as Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux, the polls closed at 8 p.m., and voters there were expected to favor Macron.
The candidates
▪ Macron, 39, is a former investment banker and economy minister who has never held elected office. He is a pro-business candidate who wants to overhaul France’s labor market, favors free trade and backs a stronger European Union. His campaign was hit late Friday by a large dump of leaked documents. There was an official French media blackout on sharing the specific contents of the hacking.
▪ Le Pen, 48, is the leader of the far-right National Front party, although she temporarily stepped down from that position to campaign against Macron. She opposes globalization, backs protectionist economic policies, wants to drastically limit immigration and wants to leave the euro currency zone and organize a referendum on leaving the European Union.
What’s at stake?
Quite a bit – for France, for Europe and for the world. The country has a population of 67 million, is the world’s sixth-largest economy and is one of five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and a nuclear power. It is one of the oldest allies of the United States and is the world’s most-visited country. Since the French Revolution, the nation has often been viewed as a beacon of democratic ideals.
Crucially, France is a founding member of the European Union. Victory for Macron would be another setback for far-right populists in Europe, bringing sighs of relief in Berlin and Brussels.
It would also be a blow to President Donald Trump, who, without directly endorsing Le Pen, suggested he favored her candidacy. Former President Barack Obama expressed support for Macron.
Success for Le Pen, by contrast, would allow her to pursue her goal of leading France out of the euro currency zone or even the bloc itself. Some fear that could bring about the downfall of the European Union.
The margin of victory
Macron led consistently and widely in the polls, and he captured about 65 percent of the vote, according to the initial projections.
Even if a loss for Le Pen is confirmed, the results represent unprecedented support for the National Front, which has made steady gains in local and national elections. The apparent victory for Macron is a sign, however, that the “Republican Front” still holds and that many in the French electorate still firmly reject the far right.
The challenges for the winner
The economy is the electorate’s main concern, and the next president will have to tackle high unemployment and sluggish growth while also addressing the worries of blue-collar workers about globalization and immigration.
Security is also a major concern, as reflected in a vicious debate on Wednesday in which the two candidates sparred over their anti-terrorism policies and an attack in Paris that occurred just days before the first round of voting.
But the most pressing issue will be the legislative elections. Because neither candidate is from a mainstream political party, both will struggle to get enough representatives elected to the National Assembly, France’s lower and more powerful house of Parliament, to support their agenda.
Although the president nominates the prime minister, that person must reflect the political majority in that assembly, to avoid a government-toppling motion of censure.
Without a majority, the next president could be forced into an uncomfortable collaboration with a legislature and a prime minister of an opposing political persuasion, significantly hobbling his or her ability to pursue goals.
Benoît Morenne contributed reporting.
