Unsolved and overlooked: Investigating cold cases of the civil rights era

On the night of Oct. 22, 1957, two white men arrived at the home of Rogers Hamilton, a black teenager who lived in Alabama. They stood outside his house and called his name. Rogers’s mother heard them and woke her son, who then went outside. The mother looked out the window as she saw the men order her son into a truck. She followed the truck down a road. When it stopped, the mother said, she saw clearly what happened next.
They pulled her son out of the truck and shot him in the head.
The mother, Beatrice Hamilton, reported the shooting to the farmer for whom she worked. He reported it to the Lowndes County sheriff’s office. The sheriff investigated and concluded that the mother could not have possibly seen what she saw.
No one was ever arrested in the case.
Sixty years later, the killing of Rogers Hamilton remains unsolved.
His case is one of dozens of “cold case” files being investigated as part of the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Reauthorization Act of 2016, an expansion of a law passed in 2007.
After the act was signed, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) sent to the FBI and the Justice Department a list of 74 cold cases of black people allegedly killed by white people between 1952 and 1968, in “violent circumstances that may have been racially motivated.”
Most of the homicides occurred in Mississippi, where 32 people were killed. Others were in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“We refer to them as ‘The Forgotten,’ “ said Lecia Brooks, director of the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Ala., which honors 41 people who died in the struggle for equality during the civil rights movement. The memorial was dedicated in 1989.
“The Forgotten” are part of a display at the Civil Rights Memorial Center, but were not engraved in the memorial at that time because there was not enough information surrounding their killings when the memorial was finished.
After initial passage of the act, the 56 FBI field offices searched cold case files “to identify incidents which might be ripe for investigation,” SPLC said. “Since February of 2007, the FBI and the Division have partnered with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), and the National Urban League to identify additional cases for investigation and to solicit their help.”
The legislation was the result of the work of Alvin Sykes, who requested a coordinated effort by federal agencies to investigate cold cases. The act was named after Emmett Till, who was 14 when he was killed in 1955 in Mississippi. Two white men accused in his death were acquitted by an all-white jury. The men later admitted in Look magazine that they had killed Till.
Nearly 60 years later, Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, revealed she lied. She told Timothy B. Tyson, a professor at Duke University, who wrote the book “The Blood of Emmett Till,” the part about Till grabbing her and being sexually crude to her “was not true.”
Investigators are hoping to unearth evidence in other cases of racially motivated killings across the South in the 1950s and 1960s.
“The investigations are very important when you consider the reconciliation process in addressing many of these crimes,” said Joseph E. Williams, operations coordinator for the Civil Rights Memorial. “It’s important for the family. Many of these people, if their loved ones went missing and they don’t have information, it’s disheartening. They have to live with that for decades. They have to tell generations in their family they don’t know what happened.”
It’s important, Williams said, to bring closure to the families. “We will continue to push the [Freedom of Information Act] requests to paint a full picture of what happened to those individuals,” Williams said.
Other “Forgotten” cold cases opened after the Emmett Till Act passed include:
Thad Christian, a 57-year-old father of seven, who was walking home from fishing when he was fatally shot by a white man, Robert Haynes, on Aug. 28, 1965. A headline in “The Anniston Star” newspaper reported, “Shot Kills Negro; White Man Jailed.”
The killing occurred in Jacksonville, Ala., where Christian and his friend Shelly Kirby were fishing at a creek.
“Haynes, who lived 300 yards away, drove down to the creek twice to demand Christian and Kirby leave,” Williams wrote in an SPLC report. “The second time he arrived with a gun which he used to shoot and kill Christian.”
In 2009, the Justice Department interviewed Haynes’s son Arthur. “He recalled as a child hearing rumors that Haynes wanted to kill a black person, presuming that his father was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” the SPLC said.
Haynes pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to five years in an Alabama work camp. The Justice Department reported that Haynes died in 1968 in a car crash.
James Brazier, 31, of Dawson, Ga., who died April 25, 1958, of a fractured skull, five days after being beaten by two white police officers. “Two white men were arrested for his murder, but neither was ever convicted,” the SPLC reported. One of the officers identified in the beating was W.B. Cherry.
A month later, Cherry fatally shot Willie Countryman on May 25, 1958, in Georgia.
The Justice Department reported that the shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m., when two Dawson police officers, Cherry and Robert Hancock, went into Countryman’s yard to investigate a suspicious noise.
“The subjects claimed that the victim jumped from behind a tree and cut Cherry’s cap with a knife, whereupon Cherry broke free and shot the victim,” the Justice Department reported. “Countryman sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.”
Paul Guihard, a 30-year-old white French reporter for the New York-based France Presse Agency covering James Meredith’s integration of the University of Mississippi, was killed on Sept. 30, 1962. The SPLC reported that Guihard was killed by a gunshot from a white mob of segregationists.
Andrew Lee Anderson, 16, who the Justice Department said was fatally shot on Aug. 5, 1963, in Crittenden County, Ark., after six county sheriff’s deputies and three “private citizens” chased him through a bean field. One of the private residents, Sam Burns, who carried a high-powered rifle, fired the shot that struck Anderson in his right leg. He died a few hours later in a Crittenden County hospital from shock caused by a hemorrhage. The death was ruled a justifiable homicide.
The Justice Department said that at a coroner’s inquest, a mother of an 8-year-old white girl testified she saw Anderson chasing after her daughter. The woman said that the girl told her later that Anderson “sexually assaulted her.”
Anderson’s relatives reported that he was trying to help the girl after a horse she was riding was startled. Anderson’s father told the NAACP in Pine Bluff, Ark., in 1963 that he thought his son’s civil rights had been violated.
Clarence Triggs, 24, a veteran of World War II, who was fatally shot by nightriders in Bogalusa, La., on July 30, 1966.
“Triggs attended one or two [integration] marches in Bogalusa,” the SPLC said. “He was murdered less than two months after attending one of these demonstrations.”
Victims of violence
These are the names of 74 men and women – two from South Carolina – who died between 1952 and 1968 under circumstances suggesting they were the victims of racially motivated violence. The information below was gathered by the Southern Poverty Law Center as it planned a timeline of killings and other civil rights era events for the Civil Rights Memorial.
The Memorial, dedicated in 1989, includes the names of 40 civil rights martyrs who were slain during that era. The names below were not inscribed on the Memorial because there was insufficient information about their deaths at the time the Memorial was created.
They are, however, identified in a display at the Civil Rights Memorial Center as “The Forgotten.”
Anderson, Andrew Lee - Marion, Ark., 1963 – Anderson was slain by a group of whites and sheriff’s deputies after a white woman said he had molested her 8-year-old daughter. A coroner’s jury ruled justifiable homicide, and no arrests were made.
Andrews, Frank - Lisman, Ala., 1964 – Andrews was shot in the back by a white sheriff’s deputy. The county solicitor said the victim was attacking another deputy, and no arrests were made.
Banks, Isadore - Marion, Ark., 1954 – Banks’ charred corpse was found chained to a tree. Black press reports speculated he was killed by whites who wanted his land. His property was later rented by white farmers.
Bolden, Larry - Chattanooga, Tenn., 1958 – Bolden, 15, was shot by a white policeman. No arrests were made.
Brazier, James - Dawson, Ga., 1958 – Brazier was beaten to death in front of his wife and children by two police officers. County Sheriff Z.T. Matthews was later quoted in the Washington Post saying, “There’s nothing like fear to keep niggers in line.”
Brewer, Thomas - Columbus, Ga., 1956 – Brewer was instrumental in forming a local chapter of the NAACP in 1937. He was shot seven times outside his office by white politician Lucio Flowers. A grand jury failed to indict.
Brooks, Hilliard - Montgomery, Ala., 1952 – Brooks was shot by a police officer after initially refusing to get off a city bus when the driver claimed he had not paid his fare. A coroner said the murder was justified because Brooks resisted arrest.
Brown, Charles - Yazoo City, Miss., 1957 – A white man shot Brown, who was visiting the white man’s sister. The Justice Department handed the case over to the state.
Brown, Jessie - Winona, Miss., 1965 – The 1965 NAACP annual report claimed white farmer R.M. Gibson killed Brown.
Brumfield, Carrie - Franklinton, La., 1967 – Brumfield was found shot to death in his car on a rural road. He was shot once in the chest with a .22-caliber revolver.
Brumfield, Eli - McComb, Miss., 1961 – Police officer B.F. Elmore alleged self-defense after shooting Brumfield. Police claimed Brumfield jumped from his car with a pocket knife after police pulled him over for speeding.
Caston, Silas (Ernest) - Jackson, Miss., 1964 – Caston was shot by a local police officer. CORE and NAACP filed a civil suit against Deputy Sheriff Herbert Sullivan. The result of that suit is unknown.
Cloninger, Clarence - Gaston, N.C., 1960 – Cloninger died while incarcerated. Authorities denied him medical attention after he suffered a heart attack.
Countryman, Willie - Dawson, Ga., 1958 – Police officer W.B. Cherry was cleared of murder charges after police said he shot Countryman “in self defense in the line of duty.”
Dahmon, Vincent - Natchez, Miss., 1966 – Dahmon, 65, was shot in the head around the time of a march in support of James Meredith.
Daniels, Woodrow Wilson - Water Valley, Miss., 1958 – Sheriff Buster Treloar, identified by four witnesses as the man who beat Daniels to death in a prison, was freed after 23 minutes of deliberation by an all-white jury. “By God,” Treloar said after the trial. “Now I can get back to rounding up bootleggers and damn niggers.”
Dumas, Joseph Hill - Perry, Fla., 1962 – Florida Governor Farris Bryant suspended constable Henry Sauls in connection with the shooting of 19-year-old Dumas. Sauls was indicted by a federal grand jury. The result of indictment is unclear.
Evans, Pheld - Canton, Miss., 1964 – Charles Evers, the brother of slain NAACP official Medgar Evers, identified Evans as having been killed under mysterious circumstances.
Evanston, J.E. - Long Lake, Miss., 1955 – Evanston’s body is fished out of Long Lake in December. Evanston was a teacher in the local elementary school.
Greene, Mattie - Ringgold, Ga., 1960 – Greene is killed when a bomb explodes under her house.
Greenwood, Jasper - Vicksburg, Miss., 1964 – Greenwood was found shot to death near his car on a rural road. Police said the slaying was not racially motivated.
Griffith, Jimmie Lee - Sturgis, Miss., 1965 – Griffin was killed in a hit-and-run accident. A coroner’s report revealed Griffin was run over at least twice.
Hall, A.C. - Macon, Ga., 1962 – Hall was shot and killed after a white woman claimed he stole a pistol from her car. He was shot by police as he ran away.
Hamilton, Rogers - Lowndes County, Ala., 1957 – Hamilton, 19, was taken from his home by a group of white men and shot to death. Hamilton was allegedly warned to stay away from black girls in the town of Hayneville. No charges were brought in the case.
Hampton, Collie - Winchester, Ky., 1966 – Hampton was shot by police officers after allegedly threatening a police officer.
Harris, Alphonso - Albany, Ga., 1966 – Harris, a member of SCLC, died after allegedly organizing a walkout by black students at a school in Grenada, Miss. He was killed in Georgia in response to previous civil rights activity there.
Henry, Izell - Greensburg, La., 1954 – Izell was brutally beaten a day after voting. He suffered permanent brain damage and died five years later.
Hill, Arthur James - Villa Rica, Ga., 1965 – Hill was shot during an argument with whites. One suspect was held on voluntary manslaughter charge.
Hunter, Ernest - St. Mary’s, Ga., 1958 – Hunter was shot and killed while in jail following an arrest on charges he was interfering with an officer.
Jackson, Luther - Philadelphia, Miss., 1959 – Jackson was killed by police after he and his girlfriend were found talking in their car, which was stalled in a ditch. Police claim Jackson attacked them.
Jells, Ernest - Clarksdale, Miss., 1964 – Jells was accused of stealing a banana from a grocery and pointing a rifle at pursuing police officers. The officers were exonerated.
Jeter, Joe Franklin - Atlanta, Ga., 1958 – Jeter was killed by police in front of his family, who were also arrested and convicted in connection with a gathering that police said turned into a melee. A grand jury found the slaying was justified.
Lee, John - Goshen Springs, Miss., 1965 – Lee’s body was found beaten on a country road.
Lee, Willie Henry - Rankin County, Miss., 1965 – Lee, who was known to have attended civil rights meetings, was found beaten on a country road. An autopsy revealed he died by strangulation from gas.
Lillard, Richard - Nashville, Tenn., 1958 – Lillard died after a beating from three white guards at a local workhouse. All three were acquitted of murder charges.
Love, George - Indianola, Miss., 1958 – Love was killed in a gun battle with police who believed he was responsible for a murder and arson. He was later cleared of any connection to the murder.
Mahone, Maybelle - Molena, Ga., 1956 – Mahone was killed by a white man for “sassing” him. The man was initially found guilty, but later found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Maxwell, Sylvester - Canton, Miss., 1963 – Maxwell’s castrated and mutilated body was found by his brother-in-law less than 500 yards from the home of a white family.
McNair, Robert - Pelahatchie, Miss., 1965 – McNair was killed by a town constable.
Melton, Clinton - Sumner, Miss., 1956 – Elmer Otis Kimbell was cleared in Melton’s death. Kimbell claimed Melton fired at him three times before he returned fire with a shotgun. No gun was found in Melton’s car or on his body.
Miller, James Andrew - Jackson, Ga., 1964 – Miller was shot by whites a few days after being beaten. A suspect was cleared after the coroner ruled he fired in self-defense.
Mixon, Booker T - Clarksdale, Miss., 1959 – Mixon’s body was found lying on the side of the road, completely nude. Police claimed it was a hit-and-run, though family members cited his naked body and the extensive amount of flesh torn from his body as evidence of murder.
Montgomery, Nehemiah - Merigold, Miss., 1964 – Montgomery, 60, was shot by police after allegedly refusing to pay for gas. Police were acquitted, and the shooting was called justifiable homicide.
Morris, Frank - Ferriday, La., 1964 – Morris, who owned a shoe store, was killed when a gas stove exploded during an arson. Morris, who lived in a room adjoining the store, was ordered to return to his room by the men who started the fire. An extensive Justice Department investigation was conducted, but the outcome is unclear.
Motley, James Earl - Wetumpka, Ala., 1967 – Elmore County Deputy Sheriff Harvey Conner was cleared in the death of Motley, who died in prison after suffering three severe blows to the head.
O’Quinn, Sam - Centreville, Miss., 1959 – O’Quinn, derided by some local whites for being “uppity,” was shot after joining the NAACP.
Orsby, Hubert - Pickens, Miss., 1964 – Orsby’s body was found in the Black River. It was reported that he was wearing a t-shirt with “CORE,” written on it, representing the Congress of Racial Equality.
Payne, Larry - Memphis, Tenn., 1968 – Payne, 16, was killed by a shotgun blast fired by a patrolman as he emerged from a basement in a housing development.
Pickett, C.H. - Columbus, Ga., 1957 – The part-time minister was beaten to death while in police custody.
Pitts, Albert
Pitts, David
Johnson, Marshall
McPharland, Ernest - Monroe, La., 1960 – A white employer was arrested and then released in the shooting of five of his employees, four of whom died. The victims were accused of making threats. The employer was never charged.
Powell, Jimmy - Brooklyn, N.Y., 1964 – Powell, 15, was fatally shot by a Brooklyn police officer. The officer’s exoneration by a grand jury sparked riots in Harlem.
Prather, William Roy - Corinth, Miss., 1959 – Prather, 15, was killed in an anti-black Halloween prank. One of eight youths involved was indicted on manslaughter charges.
Queen, Johnny - Fayette, Miss., 1965 – A white off-duty constable was named in the pistol slaying of Johnny Queen. The shooting was not connected to any arrest.
Rasberry, Donald - Okolona, Miss., 1965 – Rasberry was shot to death by his plantation boss.
Robinson, Fred - Edisto Island, S.C., 1960 – Robinson’s body was found washed ashore on August 5. His eyes were reportedly gouged out and his skull crushed.
Robinson, Johnny - Birmingham, Ala., 1963 – Robinson, 16, was shot in the back by a policeman on the same day as the 16th Street Church bombing. Police said the victim had thrown stones at white youths driving through the area.
Sanford, Willie Joe - Hawkinsville, Ga., 1957 – Sanford’s naked body was raised from the bottom of a creek where it had been wired to undergrowth in the water. The result of a grand jury investigation is unknown.
Scott Jr., Marshall - New Orleans, La., 1965 – Scott was put into solitary confinement in a New Orleans jail. He died without receiving any medical attention. There were no arrests in the case.
Shelby, Jessie James - Yazoo City, Miss., 1956 – Shelby, 23, was fatally wounded by a police officer who claimed he shot Shelby because he resisted arrest.
Singleton, W.G. - Shelby, N.C., 1957 – Singleton died from third-degree burns suffered in an explosion and fire.
Smith, Ed - State Line, Miss., 1958 – A grand jury refused to indict L.D. Clark in the death of Smith, who was shot in his yard in front of his wife. Clark later reportedly bragged about the killing.
Stewart, Eddie James - Crystal Springs, Miss., 1966 – Stewart was reportedly beaten and shot while in police custody. Police claimed he was shot while trying to escape.
Taylor, Isaiah - Ruleville, Miss., 1964 – Taylor was shot by a police officer after allegedly lunging at him with a knife. The shooting was ruled a justifiable homicide.
Thomas, Freddie Lee - LeFlore County, Miss., 1965 – Federal investigators looked into the death of Thomas, 16. Thomas’ brother believed he was murdered as a warning against black voter registration. The result of the investigation is unknown.
Triggs, Saleam - Hattiesburg, Miss., 1965 – The body of Mrs. Triggs was found mysteriously burned to death.
Varner, Hubert - Atlanta, Ga., 1966 –Varner, 16, was killed when a gunman fired into a group of black teenagers. The gunman allegedly believed the teenagers made a comment to his white companion. The result of a federal investigation is unknown.
Walker, Clifton - Adams County, Miss., 1964 – Walker was killed by a shotgun blast at close range. The result of a federal investigation is unknown.
Waymers, James - Allendale, S.C., 1965 – A white man is acquitted in the shooting death of Waymers after entering a plea of self-defense.
Wilder, John Wesley - Ruston, La., 1965 – A white policeman was accused of Wilder’s death, and a coroner’s jury ruled the slaying was justifiable homicide.
Williamson, Rodell - Camden, Ala., 1967 – Williamson’s body was recovered from the Alabama River after it snagged on a fisherman’s line. Williamson was active in the Wilcox Country branch of the NAACP, but local sheriff P.C. Jenkins said there were no signs of foul play.
Wooden, Archie - Camden, Ala., 1967 – Wooden, 16, bled to death after either jumping or falling onto a sapling in a ditch. The cut sapling severed an artery. A newspaper report said the Mobile office of the FBI made a civil rights violation inquiry into the incident. The results of that inquiry are unknown.
