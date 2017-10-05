'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

GOES-16 captured this geocolor imagery of Hurricane Irma -- now located 115 miles southeast of Key West Florida -- on the afternoon of September 9, 2017. Currently a category 3 storm, Irma has maximum sustained winds near 125 mph with higher gusts. However, forecasters expect Irma to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba, and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Geocolor imagery displays geostationary satellite data in different ways depending on whether it is day or night. This loop offers a blend of both, with nightime imagery at the beginning and daytime thereafter.