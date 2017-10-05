Were they ever married? He says no, she says yes — and $1.4 billion is on the line

If the No. 1 cause of divorce is marriage, as the old joke goes, the inverse might hold true: The best way to win a divorce case is to prove you were never married.
U.K. investment executive Asif Aziz is using that strategy in a $1.4 billion divorce case that Bloomberg reports as one of the largest divorces cases to go before the U.K. courts.
Aziz claimed in court that he was never married to Tagilde Aziz, his “wife” of 14 years, although the couple had two separate ceremonies (one in 1997 and one in 2002). The first was religious and held while Tagilde Aziz was still married to her first husband. The later was an just excuse to get “a certificate of convenience” so the couple could get a passport for a child that they had “informally adopted,” according to Bloomberg.
Aziz asserts neither were legal.
The case had been held in private, but became public on Wednesday. U.K. law mandates disputes over marriage validity must be held in public, according to Bloomberg.
Technically, the couple divorced last November and the current proceedings are an attempt to have that divorce reversed, thus protecting his money, valued at 1.1 billion pounds -- close to $1.4 billion -- according to the Telegraph.
If the couple was not married, they certainly presented themselves as such, according to Deborah Bangay QC, who is representing Tagilde Aziz in court.
“It is for Mr. Aziz credibly to explain...why he presented to the world for a period of two decades that he and Mrs. Aziz were married,” she told the Telegraph.
