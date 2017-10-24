Haley Roll and Nick Kelble’s proposal at the Cincinnati Zoo. That’s Fiona the baby hippo looking on.
This couple’s marriage proposal had the best witness ever – Fiona the baby hippo

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

October 24, 2017 5:49 PM

Nick Kelble and Haley Roll may be the most talked-about couple to get engaged this week, thanks to a baby hippo named Fiona.

In pictures of their proposal posted on Instagram, Kelble is down on one one knee, presenting a ring to a smiling Roll. Between the couple, looking out of the glass enclosure where she lives at the Cincinnati Zoo, is Fiona.

“We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day. Here’s to many more years of going to zoos with you,” Roll wrote in the photo caption.

The couple was visiting the zoo for their one-year anniversary. It was first time they were going to see Fiona in person, according to the Daily Buzz. They had been following the story of the young hippo since she was born in January.

The couple will be married in 2019, according to the story, but you can keep track of them at #keepingupwiththekelbles.

If it’s not obvious, this is not the first time Fiona has captured attention online.

Fiona is “an undeniable internet darling,” according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. The hippo was born six weeks premature and considerably underweight. She weighed just 29 pounds and wasn’t nursing, the Enquirer reported. Typically the birth weights for baby hippos is 55-120 pounds, according to the Enquirer.

In 10-months, Fiona has become one of the zoo’s most popular attractions. She has her own hashtag (#teamfiona), a Facebook live series and photographic biography, “Hip, Hippo, Hooray for Fiona!” (available on Amazon for $24). Her little hippo face has been printed on any number of graphic T-shirts and a cartoon Fiona (dressed as Wonder Woman) is part of the promotion for the zoo’s Hallzooween event.

