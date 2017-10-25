Officer Darryl Johnson
Boy was not picked up from school on his birthday. So an officer took him to celebrate

By Cynthia Roldán

October 25, 2017 1:12 PM

The actions of a Green Bay police officers have melted hearts across the country.

Green Bay Police officer Darryl Robinson was dispatched to an area school after a child was not picked up from school at the end of the day, according to a social media post by the agency. The boy’s parent is incarcerated, and “there were no other known family contacts.”

Robinson soon learned it was the boy’s birthday, as well. So, he took the boy to celebrate his birthday at the local McDonald’s which had provided the agency with free cheeseburger coupons, the post stated.

The boy also went on a ride around with Robinson, before the boy’s family was found.

“Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child's birthday,” the post stated. “We are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!”

