Nation & World

U.S. Senator Rand Paul assaulted at his home in Kentucky; suspect in jail in Bowling Green

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

November 04, 2017 5:00 PM

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Bowling Green) was assaulted at his home in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

The Kentucky State Police said that Rene Boucher of Bowling Green had assaulted Paul, causing a minor injury. The Warren County Attorney’s office then issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest for assault causing a minor injury.

Boucher, 59, was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. An Internet search identifies a Rene Albert Boucher, the same name as the man jailed for the Paul assault, as an anesthesiologist in Bowling Green.

Boucher was still in the Warren jail as of 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, according to jail booking officer Kyrstin Corder. He is being held on a $5,000 all-cash bond.

Paul has been Kentucky’s junior senator since 2011.

Kelsey Cooper, a spokesman for Paul, said in a statement that “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

    The deadly Las Vegas shooting brought to light the use of a device called a "bump stock,” which allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones. Critics say that the device disregards current federal restrictions on automatic guns, but a gun store owner in Texas disagrees.

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:25

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works
Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

View More Video