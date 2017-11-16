Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls posted this picture of a truck recently spotted in the Houston area. Nehls said he could press disorderly conduct charges against the owner.
Sheriff weighs charges against driver with ‘offensive display’ on truck

By Ryan Osborne

November 16, 2017 11:27 AM

A sheriff near Houston wants to talk with the owner of a pickup truck that has “F--- Trump” posted across its back window, warning that he could press disorderly conduct charges for the message.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls posted a picture of the truck to Facebook on Wednesday. The window sticker also says, “And f--- you for voting for him.”

Nehls wrote that he has received “numerous” calls about the truck with the “offensive display,” which has been spotted on Farm Road 359 in Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston.

“Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it,” Nehls wrote on Facebook, “but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

Nehls’ post, which had been shared more than 5,000 times by Wednesday night, received plenty of backlash.

“‘Someone got mad’ is not a breach of the public peace lmao,” one commenter wrote.

“You have a problem with political speech?” another commenter wrote. “Great. Resign, and spend your days trying to amend the Constitution. In the meantime, the first amendment is clear, and you are in the wrong.”

Nehls has been considering a run for Texas’ 22nd congressional district, currently held by Rep. Pete Olson, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.

Nehls currently has an “exploratory” website for the potential campaign. On Monday, Nehls, apparently in response to an Olson phone survey, tweeted, “My record is clear. I am a fiscal conservative. I am against sanctuary cities. Crime is down not up in Fort Bend. Time for a change in congress?”

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST

