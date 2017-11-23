Poll: Illegal immigrants should stay – but only if they belong to these groups

More Videos 1:22 'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day Pause 0:40 The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 2:10 Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon 2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 1:39 A'ja Wilson not happy with how the Gamecocks played their first half against Wofford 0:25 Zion Williamson shows his style at home opener 1:26 Richland County automotive burglary 0:39 Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time The School for Conversion in Durham, N.C. has provided sanctuary for pastor Jose Chicas who is facing deportation since June 27 but it is technically illegal. The director of the school, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, could face up to five years in prison. The School for Conversion in Durham, N.C. has provided sanctuary for pastor Jose Chicas who is facing deportation since June 27 but it is technically illegal. The director of the school, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, could face up to five years in prison. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

The School for Conversion in Durham, N.C. has provided sanctuary for pastor Jose Chicas who is facing deportation since June 27 but it is technically illegal. The director of the school, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, could face up to five years in prison. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com