Trump cancels North Korea summit

President Donald Trump has written to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inform him their planned nuclear disarmament summit will not take place on June 12.
Trump pinned his decision on Kim's "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement, according to a letter released by the White House.
Trump used the letter to send a new warning to the North Korean dictator: "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."
Despite his atomic warning, Trump left open the possibility of one day meeting with Kim to discuss a nuclear disarmament pact.
"If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write," he wrote. "The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth."
The U.S. president called the failed summit a "truly sad moment in history."
