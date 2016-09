They called police for help with a family member. Minutes later, he was dead.

0:30 MIAMI: NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine Pause

0:09 Meteor captured on video of Plattsburgh Police Department dashcam

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

3:11 The Unabomber story - 20 years later

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

1:35 VIDEO: NYT: Is Apple Right in Defying the F.B.I.?

0:12 VIDEO: Dramatic helicopter crash near Pearl Harbor

3:16 VIDEO: What's it like to ride in a driverless car?

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic